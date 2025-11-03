Eatala Rajender vows Rs 303 crore Cantonment makeover

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, addressing a gathering during his tour in the Cantonment area, reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development and transparent governance. Speaking to residents and party workers, Rajender declared that the BJP represents “working leaders, not those who walk around with folded hands.”

Reflecting on his pre-election promise to serve with humility and resolve, Rajender stated, “We are those who provide services that will remove thorns from the feet with our teeth. We are adopting it.” He emphasised that the BJP is actively dismantling the “vicious circle of problems” that have long plagued the region.

Highlighting a major financial boost, Rajender announced that Rs 303 crore had been sanctioned for the Cantonment area through central government support. He assured the public that this funding would be utilised to transform the locality into a model of urban development.

“We will make the cantonment beautiful in every way,” he said, outlining plans for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, including improved drinking water supply, modern sewage systems, and effective floodwater disposal mechanisms tailored to the area’s growing population.

Calling for collective participation, Rajender urged citizens to take ownership of development efforts. “We want people to get involved and get the work done.

Let’s make 100% good use of people’s money,” he said, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ethos of public service by adding, “As Modi said, I am also at your service.” Recounting his 25-year political journey, Rajender credited his electoral successmarked by a 4 lakh vote majorityto the people’s recognition of his integrity and dedication. “I am one who believed in virtue, hard work and people,” he affirmed, adding that “I am trying to maintain the trust of the people.”