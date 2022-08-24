  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah passes away at 104

Eatala Rajenders father Eatala Mallaiah passes away at 104
x

Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah passes away at 104

Highlights

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah (104) passed away on Tuesday night due to ill health.

Hanamkonda: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah (104) passed away on Tuesday night due to ill health.

Eatala Mallaiah had three sons and five daughters. MLA Rajender is his second son. Mallaiah has been suffering with health issues for several days and he was undergoing treatment in RVM Hospital cum medical college in Hyderabad. His health deteriorated and breathed his last on Tuesday night. Eatala family confirmed his death.

The family members informed that the body will be kept at their house in Kamalapur, Hanamkonda district and final rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X