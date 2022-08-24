Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah passes away at 104

Hanamkonda: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender's father Eatala Mallaiah (104) passed away on Tuesday night due to ill health.

Eatala Mallaiah had three sons and five daughters. MLA Rajender is his second son. Mallaiah has been suffering with health issues for several days and he was undergoing treatment in RVM Hospital cum medical college in Hyderabad. His health deteriorated and breathed his last on Tuesday night. Eatala family confirmed his death.



The family members informed that the body will be kept at their house in Kamalapur, Hanamkonda district and final rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.