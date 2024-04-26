Live
- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
EC announces schedule for Graduate MLC constituency
Hyderabad : The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the conduct of by-elections in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency. The MLC post soon fell vacant after the incumbent P Rajeshwar Reddy was elected as MLA and resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council. As per the schedule, the polling for the by-election will be held on May 27.
The notification will be released on May 2, and the last date for nominations is May 9. The EC said that the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on May 10, while the last date for withdrawals is set for May 13, and the counting of votes will be held on June 5.
