EC announces schedule for Graduate MLC constituency

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the conduct of by-elections in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency.

Hyderabad : The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the conduct of by-elections in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency. The MLC post soon fell vacant after the incumbent P Rajeshwar Reddy was elected as MLA and resigned from the membership of the Legislative Council. As per the schedule, the polling for the by-election will be held on May 27.

The notification will be released on May 2, and the last date for nominations is May 9. The EC said that the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on May 10, while the last date for withdrawals is set for May 13, and the counting of votes will be held on June 5.

