EC appoints special police observer to Dubbak bypoll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed a police observer for bypoll to Dubbak assembly constituency. Orders with respect to the developed have been by the ECI appointing Saroj Kumar Thakur, an IPS officer from Tamil Nadu as police observer.

The ECI in a statement said that in the exercise of powers conferred on it by article 324 of the constitution and section 20B of the representation of the people's act, 1961, it has appointed Saroj Kumar Thakur as police observer for the Dubbak bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3.

A total of three parties are in the poll fray including S Sujatha from TRS party, Raghunandan Rao from BJP and Cheruku Srinivas Reddy from Congress party. The bypoll results will be declared on November 10.