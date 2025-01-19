Live
- Echoes of Equality: Lakh Dappus and Thousand Voices Demand ABCD Categorization in Dornala
Gadwal:“Let each household take up the dappu and make Hyderabad resound with the call for ABCD categorization,” urges the coordinator.Jogulamba Gadwal...
Gadwal:
“Let each household take up the dappu and make Hyderabad resound with the call for ABCD categorization,” urges the coordinator.
Jogulamba Gadwal District: On Sunday, in Dornala village of Dharur Mandal, under the directives of MRPS founder Manya Shri Manda Krishna Madiga, State Coordinator and United Mahabubnagar District In-Charge Dappu Swamy led a unique cultural program titled “Lakh Dappus, a Thousand Voices” to demand ABCD categorization. The event highlighted the educational and employment disadvantages caused by the lack of categorization through vibrant performances of music, dance, and storytelling by a cultural troupe.
Singer Manasa captivated the audience with her soulful songs. The program began with floral tributes to the statue of Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Key Participants:
The event was attended by MRPS District Convener Pogula Rajesh Madiga, District Honorary Advisors Dam Venkanna Madiga, Senior Leaders Ashok Madiga and Kanna Madiga, District Co-Convener Ganjipeta Parashuram Madiga, District General Secretary Bijwaram S. Tirumalesh, Dharur Mandal In-Charge Chintarevula Anjaneyulu Madiga, Dharur Srinivas Maharaj, and cultural artist Shooting Anjaneyulu.
Dornala MRPS leaders Bojjanna Narasimhulu and numerous villagers actively participated in the program.
The event concluded with a strong call for unity and action, urging every household to join hands and raise their voices in Hyderabad for achieving the ABCD categorization.