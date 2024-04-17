Live
Just In
ECI permits live telecast of Sri Rama Kalyanam
Hyderabad: Ina sigh of relief to millions of devotees, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday evening permitted the live telecast of Sri Rama Kalyanam, subject to provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The State government has been pursuing the matter with the ECI seeking special permission in wake of MCC in force. In a formal request it has communicated seeking permission about a month back. In the latest, on April 6, the government once again made a formal request, following denial by ECI.
Earlier during the day, PCC’s Election Commission Coordination Committee’s chairman G Niranjan urged the ECI for live telecast with restrictions. In a letter addressed to Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, Niranjan brought to his notice that each year the ‘Seetharama Kalyanam’ would be celebrated on Sri Rama Navami day and thousands of devotees attend the celebrations. “This is an age- old practice. Lakhs of devotees all over the world witness the Sita Rama Kalyanam on live telecast. They eagerly wait for this august event and wish to be blessed by watching this event,” he pointed out.
The Congress leader held that the live telecast of it should be permitted to one agency with restrictions to focus only on the Kalyana Mandapam and Kalyanam rituals. “The live telecast should avoid showing the public, politicians and VIPs. The DEO should supervise the live telecast arrangements without any violations,” he added.