ECI winds up its 3-day tour programme in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a press conference over review of poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana, 2023.

It said that in total 119 constituencies, the total electors are 3.17 crore and out of which males are 1.58 crore, females

1.58 crore, transgenders 2,557, PwD 5.06 lakhs, 80+ 4.43 lakhs, centenarian (100+) 7,689, first time voters (18-19) 8.11 lakhs and service electors are 15,338.

The CEC has issued instructions over safeguards against wrongful deletions & super checking

1. Deletions only when Form-7 is received

2. No suo-moto deletion without BLO’s field verification

3. Even In case of registered death, deletion only on verification/production of death certificate

4. All deletions (except death) to be verified by an officer

5. 10% of total deletion (randomly picked by system) to be verified by field visits

6. To be cross verified personally by ERO, if Number of deletions exceed 2% of total electors in voters’ list of the polling stations.

7. Cases of deletions other than those made on the ground of death should Be cross verified by Supervisors, AEROs and EROs before passing the orders.

The CEC revealed the deleted voter list as per 2022 & 2023

1. 14 lakh dead/duplicate/shifted voters

deleted during 2022

2. 7.9 lakh dead/duplicate/shifted voters

deleted from the Electoral Roll in 2023

3. Over 14 lakh corrections done during 2023

4. 1.66 % per annum growth in electors since 2014

5. 5.8% net increase in electors since Jan 6, 2023

Inclusive Electoral Roll- Enrolment in Gated Communities

1. Campaign to enrol voters in GHMC area

2. 757 teams were allotted 4,605 RWAs covering 14.57 lakh households

3. 50,000 + Form 6 & Form 8 received

4. Door Number/Address Verification having more than 6 voters across the state

5. Inclusive Electoral Roll- Enrolment in Gated Communities

6. 7.66 lakh houses identified with over 75.97 lakh voters to 4.15 Lakh voters identified for address correction

Involvement in all processes from roll to poll and counting

1. Standing Committee meetings

2. FLC, Commissioning and Symbol loading

3. Mock Polls on 3 occasion for every machine

4. Storage, Transportation of EVMs

5. Booth level agents, Polling agents, Counting

agents

6. Strong rooms monitoring by Political Parties

7. Voting through Postal Ballot (Home voting)

8. Counting

Inclusive Elections – Focus on Youth

1. 119 dedicated AEROs for campaign in colleges

2. 8.11 lakh first time voters (18-19

years) to participate (over 5.32 lakh added

since Jan 6, 2023)

3. Advance application w.r.t April 1, July 1 & October 1, 2023 as qualifying date 2.21 lakhs eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates

4. Gender Ratio in 18-19 age group increased

from 707 to 743

5.360 degree outreach campaigns to motivate

young voters

Inclusive Elections – Focus on Women

1. Electoral Gender Ratio – 998

2. 66 ACs have Electoral Gender Ratio > 1000

3. 18-19 years women voters - 3.45

lakhs

4. 18,659 PS where Women VTR < Male VTR

Inclusive & Participative Elections – PVTGs

1. 4 PVTGs- Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti & Kondareddy

2. Total Population - 59, 583

3. 18+ Population – 39,186

4. Electors ~ 39,186

Inclusive Elections – Focus on Third gender

1. Enrolment camps were conducted for third

gender voters in all districts

2.Meetings with associations of third gender

persons

3. Number of persons who were willing to identify

as third gender increased from 1,952 (on

5.1.2023) to 2,556

General Overview of Polling Stations

No. of PS 35,356, Avg. voter per PS 897, Urban 14,458, Rural 20,898, Webcasting 27,798 PS (78%), PwD managed

120, youth managed 119, women manged PS 597, Model Ps 644

Senior Citizens & Centenarians

1. 80+ 4.43 lakhs

2. 100+7,689

1. Accessible Polling Stations.

2. All PS on ground floor

3. Facility of volunteers & wheelchair at PS

4. Priority in voting

5. Home Voting Facility (Postal

Ballot facility). Fill Form 12 D -

within 5 days of notification

5.06 lakhs persons with disability

1. Accessible Polling Stations.

2. All PS on ground floor

3. Facility of Volunteers & Wheel

chair at PS

4. Priority in Voting

5. Home Voting Facility (Postal Ballot facility) Fill Form 12 D within 5 days of notification

6. Pick and Drop facility

7. Saksham App for PS facilities

cVIGIL MOBILE APP

Vigilant Voters, Stronger Democracy

1. Alertness and support of citizens is

Desirable

2. Single App for recording, reporting, and

resolving violation. GIS location is captured

3. Response in 100-minute timeline

4. If the citizen wants, need not give his name

and remain anonymous for every complaint, response in 100 minutes

Suvidha Portal

1. Online portal for filing nomination &

Affidavit

2. Candidates can also use the portal for

seeking permissions for meetings,

rallies etc.

Voter Helpline App

Apply Forms online.

• Check name in Electoral Roll

• View polling booth details

• Connect with your BLO/ERO

• Check Election Results

• Information on use of EVM

• Download e-EPIC

Know your Candidate

1. Affidavit filed by Candidate can be viewed online

through https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/ & KYC App

2. Empower citizens to make the right choice

Mandatory for Candidates with Criminal

Antecedents:

3. Publishing information during the campaign

period, on 3 different occasions in newspapers

and television channels.

Mandatory for Political parties to upload detailed

information:

4. On their websites/ social media platforms

5. In one national and one regional newspaper

Urban Apathy

1. State Voter Turnout ( 2018) 73.37%

2. 29 AC’s in 8 Districts with turnout

less than the State Average

3. Out of these 24 ACs in GHMC area. Rest in

major municipal corporations

4. 13,399 PS where VTR < State Average

identified

5. Mission 29

6. To Increase VTR by 10% in 24 ACs with less

than 60%VTR

7. To increase VTR by 5% in other 5 ACs where

VTR < State Average

Strict Vigil on Inter-State Borders

Police Check Posts - 89

Road Transport Dept - 14

Commercial Tax – 16

Excise - 21

Forest Check Posts - 08

Police Check Posts at interstate borders

17 districts in Telangana shares border with 4 states

Inducement Free Election

Agencies to work in coordinated approach rather than working in silos

Mapping of Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies

1 Forest Department

Directions to Enforcement Agencies

1. Strict action against use of money power during elections

2. Dry up inflow and distribution of liquor, Cash, Freebies, drugs.

3. Action against Liquor Kingpins

4. 148 Check Posts on strategic locations with CCTV monitoring

5. Strict vigil over illicit online cash transfers through wallets

6. SLBC to transfer cash during designated hours in designated vehicles

7. Monitoring of airstrips and helipads in the state by concerned agencies

8. All Enforcement agencies to work in cohesive and coordinated manner

9. Identification of sensitive goods with high probable use for distribution

10. Identification of warehouses/godowns used for stockpiling liquor and

freebies

11. Joint Operations by agencies including Police, Excise &Transport

departments

12. Forest dept to keep check over locally made illicit liquor and strict vigil over

forest routes

13. Intelligence sharing amongst different agencies

14. Checking of cargo movement through non-scheduled chartered flights and

sharing of information with other enforcement agencies

15. Weekly report on seizures to be submitted

Directions to DEOs/SPs

1. Ensure resolution of grievances and any complaints from political parties

2. Ensure level playing field for all political parties.

3. Voter Information Slips to be distributed timely

4. Voters on Election duty to cast their postal ballots at Voter Facilitation Centre only.

Amendment in Conduct of Election Rules 1961 notified.

5. DEOs to ensure ECI guidelines and direction regarding movement and storage of

EVMs/ VVPATs with foolproof security. Polling parties to move in official vehicles

only

6. MCMC to monitor Paid News cases and violations on social media

7. Directed to continuously upgrade their understanding of electoral rules with

updated manuals/Checklists/Do’s & Don’ts

9. Illicit Liquor retail outlets to be closed down

8. Pending NBWs to be executed in a time bound manner

9. Female staff to be deployed at polling stations, to the extent feasible, to check

cases of impersonation by women voters

10. Commission will also be deploying Observers to supervise on field the conduct of

free and fair elections in the state. Local and contact details to be made publicly

available

11. Social Media Cell to be established at district level to counter fake news. Respond to fake news in a real time manner.