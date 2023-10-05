Live
ECI winds up its 3-day tour programme in Telangana
CEC is optimistic about conducting free and fair election in State
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Thursday held a press conference over review of poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana, 2023.
It said that in total 119 constituencies, the total electors are 3.17 crore and out of which males are 1.58 crore, females
1.58 crore, transgenders 2,557, PwD 5.06 lakhs, 80+ 4.43 lakhs, centenarian (100+) 7,689, first time voters (18-19) 8.11 lakhs and service electors are 15,338.
The CEC has issued instructions over safeguards against wrongful deletions & super checking
1. Deletions only when Form-7 is received
2. No suo-moto deletion without BLO’s field verification
3. Even In case of registered death, deletion only on verification/production of death certificate
4. All deletions (except death) to be verified by an officer
5. 10% of total deletion (randomly picked by system) to be verified by field visits
6. To be cross verified personally by ERO, if Number of deletions exceed 2% of total electors in voters’ list of the polling stations.
7. Cases of deletions other than those made on the ground of death should Be cross verified by Supervisors, AEROs and EROs before passing the orders.
The CEC revealed the deleted voter list as per 2022 & 2023
1. 14 lakh dead/duplicate/shifted voters
deleted during 2022
2. 7.9 lakh dead/duplicate/shifted voters
deleted from the Electoral Roll in 2023
3. Over 14 lakh corrections done during 2023
4. 1.66 % per annum growth in electors since 2014
5. 5.8% net increase in electors since Jan 6, 2023
Inclusive Electoral Roll- Enrolment in Gated Communities
1. Campaign to enrol voters in GHMC area
2. 757 teams were allotted 4,605 RWAs covering 14.57 lakh households
3. 50,000 + Form 6 & Form 8 received
4. Door Number/Address Verification having more than 6 voters across the state
5. Inclusive Electoral Roll- Enrolment in Gated Communities
6. 7.66 lakh houses identified with over 75.97 lakh voters to 4.15 Lakh voters identified for address correction
Involvement in all processes from roll to poll and counting
1. Standing Committee meetings
2. FLC, Commissioning and Symbol loading
3. Mock Polls on 3 occasion for every machine
4. Storage, Transportation of EVMs
5. Booth level agents, Polling agents, Counting
agents
6. Strong rooms monitoring by Political Parties
7. Voting through Postal Ballot (Home voting)
8. Counting
Inclusive Elections – Focus on Youth
1. 119 dedicated AEROs for campaign in colleges
2. 8.11 lakh first time voters (18-19
years) to participate (over 5.32 lakh added
since Jan 6, 2023)
3. Advance application w.r.t April 1, July 1 & October 1, 2023 as qualifying date 2.21 lakhs eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates
4. Gender Ratio in 18-19 age group increased
from 707 to 743
5.360 degree outreach campaigns to motivate
young voters
Inclusive Elections – Focus on Women
1. Electoral Gender Ratio – 998
2. 66 ACs have Electoral Gender Ratio > 1000
3. 18-19 years women voters - 3.45
lakhs
4. 18,659 PS where Women VTR < Male VTR
Inclusive & Participative Elections – PVTGs
1. 4 PVTGs- Chenchu, Kolam, Thoti & Kondareddy
2. Total Population - 59, 583
3. 18+ Population – 39,186
4. Electors ~ 39,186
Inclusive Elections – Focus on Third gender
1. Enrolment camps were conducted for third
gender voters in all districts
2.Meetings with associations of third gender
persons
3. Number of persons who were willing to identify
as third gender increased from 1,952 (on
5.1.2023) to 2,556
General Overview of Polling Stations
No. of PS 35,356, Avg. voter per PS 897, Urban 14,458, Rural 20,898, Webcasting 27,798 PS (78%), PwD managed
120, youth managed 119, women manged PS 597, Model Ps 644
Senior Citizens & Centenarians
1. 80+ 4.43 lakhs
2. 100+7,689
1. Accessible Polling Stations.
2. All PS on ground floor
3. Facility of volunteers & wheelchair at PS
4. Priority in voting
5. Home Voting Facility (Postal
Ballot facility). Fill Form 12 D -
within 5 days of notification
5.06 lakhs persons with disability
1. Accessible Polling Stations.
2. All PS on ground floor
3. Facility of Volunteers & Wheel
chair at PS
4. Priority in Voting
5. Home Voting Facility (Postal Ballot facility) Fill Form 12 D within 5 days of notification
6. Pick and Drop facility
7. Saksham App for PS facilities
cVIGIL MOBILE APP
Vigilant Voters, Stronger Democracy
1. Alertness and support of citizens is
Desirable
2. Single App for recording, reporting, and
resolving violation. GIS location is captured
3. Response in 100-minute timeline
4. If the citizen wants, need not give his name
and remain anonymous for every complaint, response in 100 minutes
Suvidha Portal
1. Online portal for filing nomination &
Affidavit
2. Candidates can also use the portal for
seeking permissions for meetings,
rallies etc.
Voter Helpline App
Apply Forms online.
• Check name in Electoral Roll
• View polling booth details
• Connect with your BLO/ERO
• Check Election Results
• Information on use of EVM
• Download e-EPIC
Know your Candidate
1. Affidavit filed by Candidate can be viewed online
through https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/ & KYC App
2. Empower citizens to make the right choice
Mandatory for Candidates with Criminal
Antecedents:
3. Publishing information during the campaign
period, on 3 different occasions in newspapers
and television channels.
Mandatory for Political parties to upload detailed
information:
4. On their websites/ social media platforms
5. In one national and one regional newspaper
Urban Apathy
1. State Voter Turnout ( 2018) 73.37%
2. 29 AC’s in 8 Districts with turnout
less than the State Average
3. Out of these 24 ACs in GHMC area. Rest in
major municipal corporations
4. 13,399 PS where VTR < State Average
identified
5. Mission 29
6. To Increase VTR by 10% in 24 ACs with less
than 60%VTR
7. To increase VTR by 5% in other 5 ACs where
VTR < State Average
Strict Vigil on Inter-State Borders
Police Check Posts - 89
Road Transport Dept - 14
Commercial Tax – 16
Excise - 21
Forest Check Posts - 08
Police Check Posts at interstate borders
17 districts in Telangana shares border with 4 states
Inducement Free Election
Agencies to work in coordinated approach rather than working in silos
Mapping of Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies
1 Forest Department
Directions to Enforcement Agencies
1. Strict action against use of money power during elections
2. Dry up inflow and distribution of liquor, Cash, Freebies, drugs.
3. Action against Liquor Kingpins
4. 148 Check Posts on strategic locations with CCTV monitoring
5. Strict vigil over illicit online cash transfers through wallets
6. SLBC to transfer cash during designated hours in designated vehicles
7. Monitoring of airstrips and helipads in the state by concerned agencies
8. All Enforcement agencies to work in cohesive and coordinated manner
9. Identification of sensitive goods with high probable use for distribution
10. Identification of warehouses/godowns used for stockpiling liquor and
freebies
11. Joint Operations by agencies including Police, Excise &Transport
departments
12. Forest dept to keep check over locally made illicit liquor and strict vigil over
forest routes
13. Intelligence sharing amongst different agencies
14. Checking of cargo movement through non-scheduled chartered flights and
sharing of information with other enforcement agencies
15. Weekly report on seizures to be submitted
Directions to DEOs/SPs
1. Ensure resolution of grievances and any complaints from political parties
2. Ensure level playing field for all political parties.
3. Voter Information Slips to be distributed timely
4. Voters on Election duty to cast their postal ballots at Voter Facilitation Centre only.
Amendment in Conduct of Election Rules 1961 notified.
5. DEOs to ensure ECI guidelines and direction regarding movement and storage of
EVMs/ VVPATs with foolproof security. Polling parties to move in official vehicles
only
6. MCMC to monitor Paid News cases and violations on social media
7. Directed to continuously upgrade their understanding of electoral rules with
updated manuals/Checklists/Do’s & Don’ts
9. Illicit Liquor retail outlets to be closed down
8. Pending NBWs to be executed in a time bound manner
9. Female staff to be deployed at polling stations, to the extent feasible, to check
cases of impersonation by women voters
10. Commission will also be deploying Observers to supervise on field the conduct of
free and fair elections in the state. Local and contact details to be made publicly
available
11. Social Media Cell to be established at district level to counter fake news. Respond to fake news in a real time manner.