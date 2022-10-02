Economic imbalances growing under BJP rule: CLP leader Vikramarka

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday alleged that economic imbalances were sharply growing in the BJP-led NDA government rule in the country. Speaking to the media at Assembly media point, he said the ruling TRS party in the State and the ruling BJP party at the Centre were ruling the State and the country in complete contrast to the ideals of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said there was a lack of freedom and fraternity in the TRS and the BJP rules. He alleged that the two parties' governments were not following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi although they claim that they adore Gandhi a lot.

Reminding that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of building India which is free from political, social and economic imbalances, he mocked that only two businessmen of the country grew into the world's richest persons in the last eight-year rule of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the country on communal lines in complete contrast to the hard work of Gandhi to unite the Hindus and Muslims of the country during the freedom struggle. He said the communal politics of the BJP were scaring the people of the country.

Commenting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra of their party leader Rahul Gandhi, Vikramarka termed the Yatra a historic Yatra and called upon the people of the State to make the Yatra a grand success in Telangana.

Commenting on the nomination of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the national president of the party, he said the BJP was scared following the filing of the nomination of Kharge. He alleged that the BJP was trying to confine Kharge to a community and added that the saffron party was carrying out a poisonous campaign against Kharge.