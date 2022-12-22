ED charge-sheet on Kavitha: CM should quit for fair probe says Tarun Chug

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug on Wednesday said "finally, the cat is out of the bag. He referred to MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor scam as vindicated with the Enforcement Directorate defining her role in the charge-sheet filed on December 20.

In a statement, he said the charge-sheet gives all details right from scamsters meeting her in her residence in Hyderabad to her meetings with culprits in Oberoi Hotel New Delhi.

The ED charge-sheet mentions how she masterminded a bribe of over Rs100 crore, as part of the South Group, for the AAP conduits and how eventually the group got over Rs192 crore profit from the deal.

Chugh stated that the silence of CM during the entire episode is telling. "The BJP has always maintained that KCR and his family have been in deep corruption and the evidence is unfolding one after another. It is now clear that KCR's drama of BRS is just to divert people's attention from the liquor scam and a desperate attempt to save his daughter. In the light of ED's charge-sheet on Kavitha, KCR must resign to facilitate a fair investigation", he demanded.