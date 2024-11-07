ED Issues Notices to Former Minister Malla Reddy Over PG Medical Seat Scam

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to former Minister Malla Reddy in connection with an alleged irregularity in the allocation of Postgraduate (PG) medical seats. The notices are part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of PG medical seats. Last June, the ED had raided 12 private medical colleges linked to Reddy and seized crucial documents, pen drives, hard disks, and other electronic evidence.

The ED suspects that Malla Reddy, along with others, was involved in the illegal sale of PG medical seats and manipulation of seat allotments, potentially violating various norms. The raids were carried out following a tip-off, and the authorities claim that significant evidence has been gathered to support these allegations.

Malla Reddy, a prominent political figure in Telangana, served as the state’s Minister for Labour and Employment before his term ended. His name had been linked to several controversies in the past, and the PG seat scam has added fuel to these ongoing issues. The investigation is expected to deepen further as the ED examines the evidence collected during the raids.

Reddy has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the evidence found is either fabricated or misinterpreted. However, the investigation continues to unfold, and further arrests and developments are anticipated as the ED proceeds with its inquiry.