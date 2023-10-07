Live
ED issues notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep, asks him to appear on October 10
Highlights
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep in connection with the Madapur drug case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep in connection with the Madapur drug case. Navdeep was previously investigated by the Narcotics Bureau, and now the ED has issued notices based on the same case. He has been asked to appear before the ED on the 10th of this month.
Navdeep Pallapolu was recently interrogated in connection with a case registered at Gudimalkapur police station. The investigation found that the actor had been in contact with Nigerian drug peddlers who were arrested in Bengaluru on September 14.
