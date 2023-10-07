  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

ED issues notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep, asks him to appear on October 10

ED issues notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep, asks him to appear on October 10
x
Highlights

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep in connection with the Madapur drug case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Tollywood actor Navdeep in connection with the Madapur drug case. Navdeep was previously investigated by the Narcotics Bureau, and now the ED has issued notices based on the same case. He has been asked to appear before the ED on the 10th of this month.

Navdeep Pallapolu was recently interrogated in connection with a case registered at Gudimalkapur police station. The investigation found that the actor had been in contact with Nigerian drug peddlers who were arrested in Bengaluru on September 14.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X