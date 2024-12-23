ED Likely to Issue Notices to BRS Working President KTR Today

Hyderabad : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to issue notices today to K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in connection with a case related to the Formula E car racing event.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had earlier registered a case regarding alleged irregularities in the event. Based on the details obtained from the ACB, the ED filed an FIR against KTR, paving the way for further investigation.

Sources suggest that the ED’s notices may seek KTR’s explanation regarding his role in the matter. This development has garnered significant attention, with opposition parties criticizing the government and demanding transparency, while BRS leaders have dismissed the case as baseless and politically driven.

As the case unfolds, KTR's response to the expected notices will be closely watched. The issue is likely to intensify political debates in Telangana in the coming days.