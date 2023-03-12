ED quizzes Kavitha for 7 hours

New Delhi: Pulling curtains down to the day-long high tension that prevailed both in Telangana and Delhi, the BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Kavitha was sent home by the Directorate of Enforcement after grilling for over seven hours on Saturday. She has been asked to appear before the ED again on March 16.

Immediately after the interrogation, Kavitha accompanied by her brother K T Rama Rao and cousin T Harish Rao (both Ministers) reached Hyderabad. They are scheduled to hold meetings with the legal teams and experts so that they can prepare for the next round of questioning on March 16. The ED was informed that March 13 was Kavitha's birthday. Following this, they decided to call her on 16, it is learnt.

Sources said that it was more of a primary questioning by the ED.

It was not clear whether the ED confronted her with the documentary evidence they had or whether it was along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Ramchandra Pillai who is said to be her front man. Both are in the ED custody. Sources said the questioning of Kavitha was not as an accused in the case. Her name figured several times in the various remand reports that were filed before the court by ED. It was in that connection that she had been called for questioning.



It is also said that the ED wants to complete the questioning of Kavitha on March 16 as Sisodia's custody would end on 17. It remains to be seen what turn the case would take on that day. Legal experts say that if the ED is not satisfied with her replies, they could arrest her on March 16.

As Kavitha came out of the ED office, she looked normal but did not speak to anyone. She waved at the party activists and leaders waiting outside the ED office from inside her vehicle. As she reached her house, she was received by party mahila leaders with traditional 'Dishti' (red coloured water) to remove all negative energies.