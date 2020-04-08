eDoctors to login Narayanpet District

Hyderabad: With an aim to offer telemedicine services to rural citizens, Narayanpet District Collectorate in association with the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has announced Tconsult project. In the first phase, the project will be launched in all 39 villages of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet District. Hence, Makthal will be recorded as the first mandal in the Country to have 100% Telemedicine. It was formally launched today by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Under this, all the 39-gram panchayats offices in the mandal will have facilities to offer the telemedicine facility. People can access the e-doctor facility from April 9th. In the next phases, the effort will be to offer to the citizens directly. With this, Telangana will be the first state in the country where all the villages in a mandal have access to telemedicine facility.

The TITA team, as per the directive of District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, has completed training of the nodal officers. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Chandana stressing on the need for access to medical facilities, said that in recent times a pregnant lost her life in the district due to lack of assistance from a gynaecologist. Bringing medical services online will address this kind of problems. Based on the feedback from Makthal mandal, the programme will be extended to the remaining ten mandals in the district.

The seer who interacted with Collector Hari Chandana enquired about the status of the coronavirus spread in the district. The Collector said the district has not seen even one case. He offered to make available homeopathy medical teams from Jeeyar Institute of Medical Sciences online for the T-Consult project.





TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said several programmes have already been taken up in Narayanpet. The telemedicine project is part of the efforts of the District Administration to offer quality and affordable medical care to the people. TITA has partnered with Digithon & Klinikals for the required technology for the telemedicine project. The District Collector had personally brought a few doctors enrolled to offer tele consultation, he said.



As part of this, various medical specialists will list out the time slots they will be available for tele-consultation and people will seek an appointment online. Following the tele consultation, the prescription will also be sent to the concerned patients online. The Panchayat secretary, who will be the nodal officer for the telemedicine project, will coordinate the required video-connect. The tele consultation assumes significance in view o the lockdown and restrictions on movement.

TITA through its 'Digithon Online Clinic' had recently held a tele consultation facility for NRI's stranded in Italy, France, Netherlands and other places on Covid-19. Now, the same is being extended to rural areas. After Narayanpet, efforts will be made to extend to full State.

DMHO Dr Mallikarjuna, Mandal Panchayat Officer Pavani Kumar and others participated in the training programme.

Klinicals' chief Raj Kenneth, TITA adviser Sai Baba Talluri, TITA representatives Rana Pratap Bojjam, Sowmya, Shankar and others were part of this app development.