  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Educating Every Woman is Savitribai Phule’s Vision

Educating Every Woman is Savitribai Phule’s Vision
x
Highlights

The 194th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule was celebrated with grandeur at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool.

Nagar Kurnool : The 194th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule was celebrated with grandeur at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool. Faculty members and students participated in the event, offering floral tributes to Savitribai Phule’s portrait to honor her legacy.

During the ceremony, female teachers shared insights about the greatness of Savitribai Phule, highlighting her contributions to women’s education and social equality. Following government directives, the Women’s Teachers’ Day celebrations were also held. On this occasion, the college principal, Anjayya, along with the staff, honored the female teachers with special recognition.

Principal Anjayya emphasized the importance of following Savitribai Phule’s ideals, urging women to walk in her footsteps. He stressed that education is essential for every woman, reflecting the vision of Savitribai Phule. The event was attended by Women Empowerment Officer Umadevi, Vice-Principal Vanitha, and other staff members.






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick