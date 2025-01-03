Educating Every Woman is Savitribai Phule’s Vision

Live
Nagar Kurnool : The 194th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule was celebrated with grandeur at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool. Faculty members and students participated in the event, offering floral tributes to Savitribai Phule’s portrait to honor her legacy.
During the ceremony, female teachers shared insights about the greatness of Savitribai Phule, highlighting her contributions to women’s education and social equality. Following government directives, the Women’s Teachers’ Day celebrations were also held. On this occasion, the college principal, Anjayya, along with the staff, honored the female teachers with special recognition.
Principal Anjayya emphasized the importance of following Savitribai Phule’s ideals, urging women to walk in her footsteps. He stressed that education is essential for every woman, reflecting the vision of Savitribai Phule. The event was attended by Women Empowerment Officer Umadevi, Vice-Principal Vanitha, and other staff members.