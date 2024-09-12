Live
Just In
Education and Agriculture Sectors Are Top Priorities - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
Congress MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is giving first priority to the education and agriculture sectors.
Nagar Kurnool: Congress MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is giving first priority to the education and agriculture sectors. Speaking at an education seminar organized by the Teachers' Association at Velama Function Hall, he stated that any issues faced by students or teachers should be brought to his attention in the form of a representation, and he will discuss them with higher officials to ensure resolution.
He highlighted that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, long-standing issues of teachers, including promotions for around 9,000 teachers in the district, have been resolved. He also assured that issues related to scholars will soon be addressed. Dr. Rajesh Reddy pointed out that his father, Damodar Reddy, made significant efforts for the development of education in the constituency during his tenure as District Zilla Parishad Chairman and MLC, and he intends to continue this legacy.
The event was chaired by Association District President Vijay Kumar, and several education leaders and Nagarkurnool DEO Govindarajulu ,teachers participated, including State President Jagadeesh and General Secretary Narasimhulu.