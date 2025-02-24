  • Menu
Education camp held for underprivileged girls

Hyderabad: Touch A Life Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering underprivileged girls through education, successfully conducted an Education Camp at Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar on Sunday.

Vedakumar Manikonda, Patron-in-Chief of Oxford Grammar High School, emphasised that students should never feel inferior and recognise their potential as individuals. He encouraged them to make their parents proud through hard work and dedication, sharing the success stories of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Dhirubhai Ambani, both of whom started from humble beginnings and achieved great heights in their respective fields. He urged the girls to seize the opportunities provided by Touch A Life Foundation for guidance and support in shaping their future.

