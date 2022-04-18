Education Minister Sabitha launches Health Mela

Chevella: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is taking steps to provide medical and education to the poor and middle-class people in Telangana beyond the corporate level. The Health Mela was inaugurated by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLA Kale Yadaiah at the Government Area Hospital in Chevella constituency on Monday.

On the occasion, the Minister said that health fairs are being organised in 5 divisions of Rangareddy district. She said the government was taking a number of steps as part of the process to bring medicine and education to the corporate level and make it accessible to poor and middle-class people. As part of this, we are setting up multi-super specialty hospitals on all sides of the city, she added. The Minister said that a budget has been announced for setting up a medical college in Rangareddy district in the near future.

She also said a dialysis center would be set up in Chevella soon. She hailed Doctors and other staff as gods who are front line workers. The Minister also lauded the performance of Asha workers in the Fever Survey. Later, she lauded the medical staff as well as the Police, Municipal, Panchayati Raj and the Press. The government has decided to provide kits containing medicines related to BP and sugar, she said.

ZP chairperson Anita Reddy, District Medical Officer Swarajya Lakshmi and others were present.