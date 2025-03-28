Education remains a neglected sector in TG: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has criticised that the budget allocation by successive governments in Telangana toward the health, education, agriculture, and rural development sectors was insufficient.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, he pointed out that the key sectors are receiving insufficient attention in their budget plans.

Kishan Reddy said, “These crucial sectors are severely underfunded. Despite their promises, the BRS and Congress have followed the same pattern, neglecting the foundation of social welfare.”

He emphasised that education in Telangana has long been “an overlooked area”. Multiple reports have highlighted the poor state of educational infrastructure in the region, with thousands of schools lacking essential facilities such as proper buildings, toilets, and qualified teaching staff. Instead of addressing these pressing issues, “the Congress government has chosen to ignore the findings,” he alleged.

He noted that the education budget for Telangana remains significantly lower than the national average. He pointed out that while the national average allocation for the education sector for the financial year 2025-26 is 15 per cent, Telangana’s allocation is only 9 per cent, falling substantially behind the national average. This disparity further jeopardises the future of our children, he claimed.