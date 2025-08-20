Education Scam Alleged: BGR School Selling CBSE Books Without Approval

Gadwal: BGR Private High School in Ieeja has come under serious allegations of running classes under the guise of the CBSE curriculum without proper affiliation, thereby misleading parents and students.

On Tuesday, BRSV State Leader and District Coordinator Kurva Pallaiah, along with former BRSV Town President Kurva Veeresh and others, lodged a complaint with the Mandal MEO (Mandal Education Officer) at the MRC building in Ieeja. They demanded strict action against the management of private schools that are violating education laws.

The complainants alleged that:

BGR school management has not cleared the State Eligibility Test and lacks qualified CTET-certified teachers, yet claims to teach the central syllabus.

Without CBSE recognition or a State NOC, the school is selling CBSE textbooks at high prices and falsely promoting itself as a CBSE-affiliated institution.

The school does not have digital blackboards in classrooms as mandated, but continues to collect hefty fees by exploiting parents in the name of education.

They further pointed out irregularities in other private schools:

Navabharat High School is being run without a proper playground, fire safety measures, or adequate building permissions.

Tagore High School lacks fire safety clearance and hostel permissions but continues operations.

In some cases, a school building has been rented out for running a B.Ed college, which is a clear violation of education rules.

Hostels are also being run without authorization, and many schools do not even have proper parking space for school buses.

Kurva Pallaiah stated, “Running schools in the name of CBSE without proper approval is dangerous for children’s future. Parents are being deceived, and students are at risk. Authorities must take strict action and cancel the permissions of such schools.”

The leaders demanded an immediate inquiry into these schools and the cancellation of permissions for institutions violating CBSE affiliation norms and state education regulations.