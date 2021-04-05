Effluents leave Jalpally lake gasping for breath

Jalpally: In what is perceived as a fit case of gross official negligence towards the notified lakes in the city and their surrounding areas, the Jalpally Lake, also known as 'Bada Talaab,' has been left completely on mercies of polluting industries, operating near the water body. They are dumping hazardous waste or brazenly releasing effluents into it.

While the regular exploitation of the lake by polluting industries has turned it gradually into a quagmire and dry area, the significant level of encroachment has already pushed the water body's existence into jeopardy. Polluted water spells a grave danger to the aquatic organism, plants, humans, and climate and affects the entire ecosystem.

On April 3 it was found that the industrial effluents have grievously overpowered the entire surface of the water body putting officials of the municipality and Irrigation department on their toes.

Later, a complaint was lodged in Pahadi Shareef police stations against pollution of the water body in such a despicable manner. The police took a plastic unit owner into custody and registered a case.

"We have taken a cognisance of the incident that brazenly polluted the water body and even lodged a complaint with the police for suitable action against the perpetrating industries.

The mater was also brought to the notice of higher officials. We will file a comprehensive report on the prevailing situation in and around the water body soon," informed Vemula Ganga Raju, Assistant Executive Engineer, Irrigation department.

Over the years, aquatic life in the lake was brazenly destroyed due to dumping or releasing of effluents into it, besides throwing of heaps of garbage and construction material into it. What is left is highly polluted water in the lake that is gradually seeping into the ground due to increasing level of temperature thereby decreasing the water spread area rapidly.

The Jalpally lake is a notified water body christened by HMDA with an ID No. 3602 in Japally village, under Saroornagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district. According to the survey done in 2013, the lake is spread over 274.724 acres up to the full tank level (FTL) with water spread area (WSA) of 67.480 acres. The lake has a bund of 880.550 m.

"We are investigating the matter based on CCTV camera visuals to ascertain who were dumping effluents in the lake. Will take appropriate measures to curb such things in future," said Abdullah Sadi, Chairman of Jalpally Municipality.