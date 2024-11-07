Efforts Intensify for Expanding BC Reservations in Local Elections - Dedicated Committee Formed

Hyderabad: Efforts are accelerating to increase reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections, following guidelines from the Supreme Court. A dedicated committee has been formed to work on the proposed expansion of BC reservations, with instructions to submit recommendations by the end of this month.

As part of this process, Committee Chairman Venkateshwar Rao will begin district tours starting Monday to gather feedback from BC community organizations. The committee will collect petitions from BC associations in various districts, with a focus on understanding their concerns and inputs.

Due to the ongoing caste-based survey, the process may take additional time. However, the committee members are committed to reviewing all relevant information and preparing recommendations after evaluating the feedback.

These recommendations are expected to play a crucial role in the expansion of BC reservations, and the committee aims to ensure timely action on this front. The state government is prioritizing the smooth implementation of these changes to address the demands of the BC communities effectively.