Efforts on to create addl 30L acres ayacut in 5 years

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to create an additional ayacut of 30 lakh acres in the next five years.

Disclosing the funding details for various projects in the Godavari and Krishan basins on Sunday, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said significant funds have been allocated to several key projects in the Godavari Basin. They include the Chinna Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), which is set to receive Rs 183.96 crore, with plans to create a new ayacut of 12,267 acres.

The Modikunta Vagu project will receive Rs 163.08 crore, while the Lower Penganga, including the Chanka Korata LIS project, is allocated Rs 147.23 crore to develop 27,794 acres of ayacut.

The Sripada Yellampally LIS will receive a substantial Rs 545.95 crore, aiming to create 41,000 acres of irrigation potential. The JCR DLIS project, with an allocated budget of Rs 512.18 crore, plans to develop 132,012 acres. The largest allocation in the Godavari Basin goes to the Sita Rama LIS, with Rs 1,487.31 crore set aside for creating 118,933 acres of ayacut. This includes the stabilisation of 111,818 acres and the creation of ayacut of 7,115 acres.

The Godavari Basin projects will see a proposed new ayacut of 332,006 acres with a total fund requirement of Rs 3,039.71 crore, he added.

Similarly, several projects have been prioritised in the Krishna basin. The Koil Sagar LIS will receive Rs 121.56 crore to develop 3,078 acres of ayacut. The RBLIS project is allocated Rs 127.34 crore for 21,692 acres, and the JNLI project will receive Rs 67.88 crore to create 35,000 acres. The Kalwakurthy LIS project is set to receive Rs 489.16 crore, aiming for 134,994 acres of irrigation potential. The largest allocation in the Krishna Basin goes to the Dindi LIS with Rs 1881.1 crore to create an ayacut of 8,000 acres. The AMR SLBC project will receive Rs 1,679.66 crore to develop 50,000 acres.

Overall, the Krishna Basin projects will cover 2,52,764 acres with a total budget of Rs 4,366.72 crore. The Irrigation minister said the total proposed ayacut across both basins is 584,770 acres, with a combined funding requirement of Rs 7,406.43 crore for 2024–25. This comprehensive plan reflects the government's robust commitment to enhancing the State's irrigation infrastructure, focusing on critical projects that are prioritised based on their potential impact. The emphasis on creating and stabilising irrigation potential underscores the government's strategy to improve water management and agricultural output, supporting farmers' livelihoods and contributing to the region's overall economic growth.