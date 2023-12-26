  • Menu
Efforts on to increase 'Viksit Bharat' reach

Efforts on to increase ‘Viksit Bharat’ reach
The BJP Khammam Parliament Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao called on the party’s state chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday

Khammam: The BJP Khammam Parliament Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao called on the party’s state chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. As part of the meeting, he briefed Kishan Reddy the updates about the recently launched Viksit Bharat initiative.

Efforts regarding reaching out to more people with the initiative were discussed in detail. Kishan Reddy highlighted the need to coordinate with government officials to ensure that beneficiaries are reached properly.

