EFLU inks MoU with Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), New Delhi. Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, and Peters Chen, director, education division of the centre, formally signed and exchanged the MoU at EFLU here on Friday.

The MoU facilitates student-teacher exchange for promoting Chinese and English languages and cultures. Its other features include promoting Mandarin language and culture, conducting the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TCFL) and improving bilateral collaborations between the EFLU and the universities in Taiwan. The Taiwan delegation that visited the university comprised Dr Chin Tsan Wang, director, science and technology division, Ministry of Science and Technology, Taiwan, and Ellie Chiang, associate director, science and technology division.

Prof. Kumar described the MoU as a momentous occasion in improving student/faculty/ educational/cultural exchanges between the two countries and in strengthening their relations. He emphasised the need to develop proficiency in a foreign language such as Mandarin as it will improve employment opportunities of students.