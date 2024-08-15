EFLU V-C launches books on spirituality by former faculty

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor (Actg.) Prof Surabhi Bharati lauded the efforts of retired faculty member Prof V Prakasam in bringing out the two books enriching the Indian philosophy and spiritual literature.



Prof Surabhi Bharati, as the chief guest, was releasing the books titled ‘Bhagavad Gita’ (Sanskrit to English) and ‘Universal Wisdom Pearls of Divine Guidance’, penned by Prakasam at a special function held at the EFL University campus on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the V-C hoped that the two books would be of immense use in bringing the Indian philosophy and spirituality closer to the English readers. Prof Dimri, a renowned scholar of Sanskrit, who was reviewing the book titled ‘Bhagavad Gita’, stated that the effort was unique as it involved the translating of the original Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit.

Prof Veda Sharan, who reviewed the book titled ‘Universal Wisdom’, said that the book highlights the universal morality and wisdom and offers great spiritual insights. “The book is a great contribution and enables all in leading a practical life with the much needed wisdom. The book is the need of the hour,” he said. Prof Hemalatha Nagarajan, anchoring the event, also shared her thoughts on the books. Senior faculty members, non-teaching staff, and other retired staff of the University took part.

Responding on the occasion, Prof Prakasam said that his motivation in writing the books was to help the readers navigate the complexities of life with knowledge and practical wisdom.