Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States on Tuesday, as the crescent of Shavval-ul-Mukarram was not sighted on Sunday night.

This was announced by a team of noted Islamic scholars under the aegis of the Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee, Hyderabad Deccan which met at the residence of committee president and Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Deccan secretary-general Moulana Syed Qubul Pasha Shuttari at Dabeepura in the city here.

They announced that Monday will be the 30th day of Ramzan; Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday.