Ekalavya Archery students qualify for SGFI nationals

Mahabubabad: The 69th School Games Federation of Telangana (SGFI) – State Level Archery Championship 2025 was successfully held on November 2 and 3 at ZPHS Nellikudur, Mahabubabad district, under the aegis of SGFI.

In a proud moment for the Ekalavya Archery Academy, Tellapur, student M Harini Reddy won the gold medal, while Nandavaram Lashirah secured fourth place in the state-level competition. With this achievement, both have officially qualified for the SGFI National Championships, scheduled to take place in Ranchi and Varanasi during the third week of November.

Their accomplishment was met with appreciation and encouragement from across the academy. Anjaneyulu Goud, CEO of Ekalavya Archery, and coach Srinivas congratulated both students for their dedication and remarkable progress on the field. The academy looks forward to their continued success at the national level.