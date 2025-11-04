Live
- Dynastic politics ‘grave threat’ to democracy: Shashi Tharoor
- Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur
- Fitch Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Energy to ‘Stable’
- Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
Ekalavya Archery students qualify for SGFI nationals
Mahabubabad: The 69th School Games Federation of Telangana (SGFI) – State Level Archery Championship 2025 was successfully held on November 2 and 3 at...
Mahabubabad: The 69th School Games Federation of Telangana (SGFI) – State Level Archery Championship 2025 was successfully held on November 2 and 3 at ZPHS Nellikudur, Mahabubabad district, under the aegis of SGFI.
In a proud moment for the Ekalavya Archery Academy, Tellapur, student M Harini Reddy won the gold medal, while Nandavaram Lashirah secured fourth place in the state-level competition. With this achievement, both have officially qualified for the SGFI National Championships, scheduled to take place in Ranchi and Varanasi during the third week of November.
Their accomplishment was met with appreciation and encouragement from across the academy. Anjaneyulu Goud, CEO of Ekalavya Archery, and coach Srinivas congratulated both students for their dedication and remarkable progress on the field. The academy looks forward to their continued success at the national level.