Elaborate security arrangements for Bathukamma, Navaratri festivals

MANCHERIAL: Allnecessary security arrangements are in place in the Ramagundam Commissionerate limits to ensure that Bathukamma and Durga Navaratri festivities are conducted peacefully, said Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha here on Monday. He also urged the event organisers to strictly follow safety protocols and warned any attempts to disrupt public peace during the celebrations will be met with stringent action.

He added that the Ramagundam police have completed security arrangements at locations where women gather to celebrate Bathukamma and where Durga Devi idols are installed.

Police are prioritising public safety through patrolling and visible policing. He warned that strict action will be taken against harassment and eve-teasing. Ensuring a disturbance-free and safe environment for women is the police’s responsibility, he emphasized. In addition to surveillance and monitoring, police will raise awareness about public safety issues.

Especially during evening Bathukamma festivities, police will maintain vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents. Officers will be visibly present and ready to respond immediately to emergencies, offering assistance to the public—particularly women and children. The Commissioner emphasised that overseeing public safety during Bathukamma celebrations is a key police duty, and efforts are being made to ensure people enjoy the festival safely.

Citizens are advised to report any issues immediately to their local police station or by dialing 100. He cautioned against believing or spreading false news or rumours on social media. Public cooperation is essential for celebrating festivals safely, and police surveillance will continue to ensure peaceful conduct.

With many people traveling to their hometowns, relatives’ houses, or on holiday trips during the festive break, residents of villages and colonies who leave their homes locked are advised to inform their local police station.

Police will record their details and monitor their homes. Similarly, if any suspicious individuals are seen in your village, town, or colony, report them to the local police station or call Dial 100, the Commissioner advised.