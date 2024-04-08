Election complaints should be resolved immediately - Collector Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool : Nagar Kurnool District Election Officer Collector P. Uday Kumar should immediately respond to the complaints received at the Parliament Election Control Room. Uday Kumar suggested to the authorities. Integrated Election Control Room at the Collectorate on Monday He checked.





The complaints coming to the control room and the actions being taken were examined. Complaints received through C vigil app, 1950 toll free number and details of redressal were inquired.





Officials explained to the collector that so far 8 complaints have been received through the C vigil app and resolved. 1950 said that 28 complaints were received through the toll free number. He said that out of 36 complaints received by NGRS, 34 complaints have been resolved.





The collector said that steps should be taken to resolve every complaint received by the concerned officer. He ordered to take steps to resolve every complaint within the stipulated time without neglecting the complaints. EDM Naresh NIC Coordinator Harshad and others were with the collector.

