Election observers briefed to ensure free, fair polling

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 30, Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose and Hyderabad city police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya briefed Election Commission observers on the comprehensive measures being undertaken to ensure an incident-free and fair polling day.

The briefing was held at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC), highlighting key strategies with the observers including the General, Police, and Expenditure.

DEO Ronald Rose articulated pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance. He delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations, and strategically situating micro observers at critical polling stations. “The vehicles responsible for transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be equipped with GPS tracking systems,” said DEO.

Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya shared the detailed security arrangements that will be in place on the polling day. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at critical polling stations, bolstered by 391 route mobiles, each comprising three armed personnel and one PC. “As many as 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 blue colts, and 122 other vehicles will be on the field to respond promptly to dial 100 calls and address any incidents that may arise,” he added.

He said that a network of 45 flying squad teams and 45 static surveillance teams, along with static pickets is already operational. A special striking force comprising 28 ACPs and seven DCP rank officers will be deployed. Nine task force teams, nine teams of special forces, and 71 inspectors along with 125 Sub-Inspectors will act as QRT. The commissioner said that Section 144 is in place, and people are instructed not to gather. They should leave for their homes after voting.

All Station House Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation. A minimum of one WPC will be deployed at each polling station. This multi-layered security apparatus aims to create a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights without any hindrance.

EC observers recommended the deployment of a local individual well-acquainted with the area, ensuring a thorough understanding of the local context. Additionally, their suggestions included the maintenance of hygiene standards at polling stations.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Vikram Singh Mann Additional Commissioner, P Vishwa Prasad Additional Commissioner Special Branch, and other officers were present.