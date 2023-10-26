Live
Just In
Election season begins: EVMs arrive in Shadnagar amid tight security
Rangareddy: As the election season commences, the critical equipment that underpins the democratic process, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), have reached Shadnagar, Rangareddy district. The arrival of the EVMs at the local indoor stadium was closely monitored to ensure transparency and security, reflecting the Election Commission’s commitment to conducting a fair and efficient electoral process.
The task of overseeing the safe storage and handling of the EVMs was entrusted to the vigilant team of RDO Venkata Madhavrao and MRO Parthasarathy. Their diligent efforts were complemented by the presence of ACP Rangaswamy, CIs Pratap Lingam, and Lakshmi Reddy, who ensured that every precaution was taken to protect the integrity of the EVMs.
To emphasise the impartiality of the electoral process, EVMs were displayed in front of representatives from all political parties, highlighting the commitment to transparency and inclusivity.