Electoral Roll Observer E Sridhar holds review meet

Mulugu : Electoral Roll Observer E Sridhar on Tuesday visited the Tadwai mandal tahsildar's office and chaired a reviewed the voter list with ERO Supervisors and BLOs.

On this occasion, he examined the manner in which the voter list was prepared. Registration of young voters who have completed 18 years, registration of transformers, disabled, registration of voters through Form No 6, process of deletion of deceased, double voters, permanently migrated voters through Form No 7 and 8, changes and additions made in the voters list by respective polling booths.

He directly inquired with the BLOs and supervisors and checked the records and expressed satisfaction. Tahsildar Ravinder, Supervisors BLOs and others participated in this programme.