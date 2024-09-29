Electric buses all set to hit Karimnagar roads from today

Karimnagar : Karimnagaris set to witness a new chapter in public transport as electric RTC buses begin operations in the region from Sunday. Following Hyderabad, Karimnagar becomes the second city in Telangana to introduce electric buses, with 70 buses allocated to the Karimnagar RTC region, out of which 35 have already arrived.

These electric buses come equipped with advanced passenger amenities. Maintenance and other technical aspects, apart from driving, will be handled by JBM Company. Notably, the drivers have undergone specialised training to ensure safe and efficient operations, and the company has completed all necessary arrangements.

The electric buses will operate from two depots in Karimnagar. To support their functioning, 14 charging points have been installed, along with the establishment of 11 KV power lines.

The buses will connect Karimnagar to several key destinations, including Hyderabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Manthani, and Godavarikhani towns. RTC officials are optimistic about the positive response these eco-friendly buses will receive from passengers. Speaking to The Hans India, Karimnagar RTC Regional Manager Sucharita informed that all necessary arrangements have been completed, and the buses will officially be launched on Sunday by District In-charge Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and RTC MD Sajjanar.