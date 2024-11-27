Eligible should register in voter list: Addl Collector

Mancherial: District Additional Collector Sabawat Motilal said that everyone who is of 18 years or above should register his details in the voter list by January 1, 2025.

Nodal Officer and District Rural Development Officer Kishan participated in the 2K Run organised by the District Rural Development Department from Chowrastha to BellampallyChowrastha and conducted Manavaharam in Mancherial town on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the District Additional Collector said that action will be taken as per the rules of Election Commission of India on changes, amendments and deletion of details of those who have two / three epic cards in the list, who have changed their address, who have died.

He said that a wide-scale campaign should be conducted on new voter registration, changes, additions, amendments and deletions in the list, and special attention should be paid to new voter registration.

He said that the Election Commission of India will take January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as the standard dates for voter registration, and awareness programmes should be conducted to make people aware, and the importance of voting, voter registration, changes in the list and other issues should be explained to the people.