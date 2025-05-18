Eliise Randmaa breaks Estonia’s 26-year-old Miss World jinx

Hyderabad: In a historic moment for Estonia, Miss World Estonia, Eliise Randmaa, clinched the gold medal in the 72nd Miss World Sports Challenge 2025 at Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday. This victory marks Estonia’s first advancement to the next round of Miss World since 1999, securing her place among Europe’s top 10 quarterfinalists in the pageant.

Miss World Martinique, Aurélie Joachim, delivered an inspiring performance to clinch the silver, bringing pride to the Caribbean Island. Meanwhile, Miss World Canada, Emma Morrison, showcased her athletic prowess, while settling for the bronze medal with a standout performance in the Miss World badminton tournament.

Missing a podium finish by the whisker but impressing everyone with her sheer determination was Miss World Trinidad & Tobago, Anna-Lise Nanton, who was placed fourth.

The Miss World Sports Challenge, a crucial pathway to the pageant’s top 40 quarterfinalists, brought together 108 contestants from across the globe. They were grouped into four regional teams: Team 1 representing the Americas & Caribbean; Team 2 representing Africa; Team 3 representing Europe, and Team 4 representing Asia & Oceania. This regional format added an exciting element of camaraderie and spirited competition to the event.

The day began with breathtaking showcases from elite Indian athletes. The performances included awe-inspiring Mallakhamb demonstrations by National Games gold medallist Rishabh Ulhas Ghubde and National gold medalist Sanavi Vaibhav Desai, followed by precision-driven floor exercises by National Games gold medallist Nishka Agarwal and Khelo India Games gold medallist P Surabhi Prasanna

The Sports Challenge was earlier declared open by Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna. Gracing the ceremony was Rajeev Shukla, Vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The contestants then took part in a series of challenging sports activities, including a badminton knockout round, shot put, chess, basketball, football penalty shoot-out, shuttle fitness run, and badminton semi-finals and finals. The event concluded with a spirited sprint, a vibrant Zumba session, and a grand closing ceremony.