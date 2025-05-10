Live
- Pak troops moving into forward areas, Indian forces in high state of operational readiness: Govt
- This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
Emphasis laid on protecting greenery
Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that steps should be taken to protect plants growing in the nursery. On Friday, the nursery run by...
Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that steps should be taken to protect plants growing in the nursery. On Friday, the nursery run by the Ada Gram Panchayat of Asifabad mandal in the district was inspected along with District Rural Development Officer Datta Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered that water should be provided on time every day to prevent the plants in the nursery from getting spoiled and that protective measures should be taken to prevent cattle from entering.
Later, he visited the Primary Health Centre and inspected the wards and attendance registers in the hospital. He said that doctors and staff should not be absent from duty without prior permission and that patients coming to the hospital should be treated politely.
He said that pregnant women who come for monthly check-ups should be brought by ambulance. Pregnant women should undergo necessary tests on time, take proper nutritional food and medicines, and take care of their health, he said. He suggested that the officials should inspect the construction work of the communal toilet complex being constructed in the village under the Rurban scheme and supervise it so that it is completed and put into use by the first week of June. Mandal Parishad Development Officer Srinivas, doctors, officials concerned, and others participated in this programme.