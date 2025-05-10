Emphasis laid on protecting greenery

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that steps should be taken to protect plants growing in the nursery. On Friday, the nursery run by the Ada Gram Panchayat of Asifabad mandal in the district was inspected along with District Rural Development Officer Datta Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered that water should be provided on time every day to prevent the plants in the nursery from getting spoiled and that protective measures should be taken to prevent cattle from entering.

Later, he visited the Primary Health Centre and inspected the wards and attendance registers in the hospital. He said that doctors and staff should not be absent from duty without prior permission and that patients coming to the hospital should be treated politely.

He said that pregnant women who come for monthly check-ups should be brought by ambulance. Pregnant women should undergo necessary tests on time, take proper nutritional food and medicines, and take care of their health, he said. He suggested that the officials should inspect the construction work of the communal toilet complex being constructed in the village under the Rurban scheme and supervise it so that it is completed and put into use by the first week of June. Mandal Parishad Development Officer Srinivas, doctors, officials concerned, and others participated in this programme.