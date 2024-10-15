Emphasis on Urban Beautification - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Nagar Kurnool : Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized the importance of urban beautification, stating that significant focus is being placed on enhancing the town’s infrastructure. As part of this initiative, foundation stones were laid for CC road works in various colonies. On Monday evening, MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the roadworks in the 22nd and 23rd wards of the municipality.

During the event, local residents and councilors honored the MLA. Speaking at the gathering, Dr. Rajesh Reddy mentioned that in the past, certain roads were laid without proper administrative approvals, resulting in incomplete projects due to unpaid bills to contractors. He assured the public that the current roadworks were being initiated only after securing necessary funds and approvals. The MLA promised to work towards resolving public issues and advancing the town’s development. along with councilors Teegala Sunindra , Srinivasulu, Nizamuddin, Bachanna Yadav, Padmamma, Sultan, and local residents, participated in the event.























