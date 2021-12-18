Employees' allocation to be done as per new zonal system: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed the district collectors and other senior officials to take up the allocation of employees' as per the new zonal system according to the orders of President of India.



While the process of allocation of employees according to district wise is underway, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials stating that the government would run smoothly in all the districts if the allocation of employees is completed in line with the new zonal policy. The CM said that the new zonal policy helps to implement the governance at the field level.



Speaking on the purchase of paddy, the Chief Minister reiterated that the centre has not even purchased a single kilo of paddy in Yasangi and there was no mention of setting up of paddy purchasing centres.



The CM made it clear to the collectors and agriculture officials to tell the farmers at the field level that there will be no purchase of paddy to protect the farmers in the state. He also said that no state is implementing the agriculture reforms that are being implemented in the state.



He further ordered the officials to chalk out a plan on the crop cultivation in the next monsoon.

