Encroachments of govt lands on the rise

Wanaparthy: Despite all the efforts by officials to identify and reclaim government lands, some individuals who claim to be local leaders, habituated to illegal practices, are exploiting loopholes in rules and regulations to carry out land encroachments. Due to a shortage of officials in government offices and the negligence of outsourcing staff, public properties are being misused.

A clear example is the illegal occupation of land under Survey No. 201 in Srinivasapuram Gram Panchayat, located in Wanaparthy district headquarters. According to government records, there were 29 acres of land under this survey number. But today, this land has mysteriously disappeared and is being sold off by land grabbers.

As per official sources, plots were sanctioned to about 300 poor and disabled individuals, and they were issued land titles (pattas). While some beneficiaries immediately built houses, others’ plots were encroached upon and sold by individuals claiming to be political leaders. In some cases, the rightful beneficiaries were forced to approach the courts for justice.

Moreover, fake land titles are being created, and people are being misled into believing they are genuine government-issued pattas. These are then sold for large sums of money, turning into a money-making scam.

As a result, the entire 29 acres under Survey No. 201 have effectively disappeared from public visibility. Since the encroachers have faced no consequences from authorities, they have now begun openly developing and selling plots.

Though there were allegations that plots are being created and sold illegally on government land, officials merely put up token signage boards and neglected to actually reclaim the land. These boards are now being removed by the encroachers, who continue to sell plots.

The general public, deceived by local leaders, are facing financial losses running into lakhs. People are now demanding that officials immediately act and reclaim the encroached government land. They also request the formation of a special committee to identify those constructing homes using fake pattas, and to take strict action against those responsible and those who supported them.