Ensure drinking water supply during summer

Adilabad: Commissioner of Intermediate Education Krishna Aditya has emphasized the need for a coordinated action plan to ensure that people in remote areas of the district have access to drinking water during summer.

He stressed that the district administration should prepare a strategic plan to prevent any drinking water shortage for the people in the district in the upcoming summer.

Taking into account past experiences with drinking water problems and power cuts, he urged officials to take all necessary measures, especially in remote areas. He suggested undertaking borewell flushing and other maintenance works in advance. Commissioner Aditya noted that the effects of summer have already started and that groundwater levels may decrease in May and June, leading to water scarcity. Therefore, it is important to have proper plans in place. Additionally, he instructed municipal authorities to ensure there are no interruptions in drinking water supply and electricity in urban areas during summer.