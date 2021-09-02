Ensure safety protocols at schools: Collector C Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: As the schools reopened across the State, Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy visited zilla parishad high school in Dharmaram village on Wednesday. During his visit, he instructed the school officials to make sure the attendance of the students must be maintained according to school's strength.

He said that it was a known fact because of long gap, students might not be interested in attending schools, but it was the school staff responsibility to make them come back to school. He also participated in the morning prayers of the school and inspected classrooms, toilets and kitchen and interacted with kitchen staff on the food being prepared for the students.

Addressing the students in the school, the Collector called upon them to incorporate masks in their lives as a daily routine. He said that all students should be punctual to school and maintain all safety norms of Covid-19. They should wash hands on a regular basis and remove masks only when they reach their houses. He instructed the school staff to sanitise the classrooms before resuming and ensure that the students wore masks all the time in school except when they were eating or drinking water. He added that no gathering should be allowed on the school premises and social distance must be strictly maintained.

He urged the students to make utmost use of the physical classes. Observing that the school lacks plants on the premises, he asked the headmaster to sow saplings. He also ordered Covid testing for every student.

The Collector was accompanied by trainee Collector Makarand, school principal Ushashree, sarpanch Mamata, MPDO Surender, tehsildar Srinivasa Rao and others.