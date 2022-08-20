Ensure TRS victory to avail welfare schemes: KCR

Nalgonda: Political equations in Munugodu are fast changing. While the TRS and BJP are the main contenders, the left-wing parties who had won the seat five times in the past have given up their fight and decided to support the TRS. The CPI even sent one of its leaders along with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the Munugodu meeting.

According to CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy, the main reason for the left supporting TRS candidate was to ensure the defeat of the BJP.

Calling the byelection as unwanted, the Chief Minister said that it was a 'Golmal' and 'Hera Pheri' byelection. He said vote was the biggest weapon the people have and they should use it properly. People should defeat BJP if they want all welfare schemes to continue and see that no meters were fixed to agricultural pumpsets.

He said the Centre only knows how to bulldoze the states and never replies to any of the questions raised by them. KCR said before the President's election, he had posed 20 questions but none of them have been answered by anyone. All that they know is to use various agencies like ED and get raids conducted.

Still, he said, he would demand that Amit Shah, who would be addressing the public meeting on Sunday at Munugodu, to answer why the Union Government had failed to decide the water allocation for Telangana from River Krishna. It is eight years since the state was formed, he said. "Don't treat this just as another bypoll. This election can adversely affect your lives if BJP wins the seat. It is time people decide whether they want KCR who refused to fix meters to agricultural pumpsets or they want Modi-mark rule. This is not a simple issue. Friends of Modi are ready with suitcases. They will increase prices of fertilisers, privatise power depriving farmers from getting free power and will convert them into corporate farms and turn the farmers into coolies," KCR warned.

KCR said the Modi government threatens chief ministers with ED raids. He said he cannot be cowed down by such threats. "Those who fight for people will not be afraid. This country is not anyone's property. Modi's arrogance will be his biggest enemy," KCR added. At the same time, voting for Congress, he said, would be a waste. Before going to the polling booth, men should pray to borewell, women to gas cylinders saying send these "thieves" out. "Throw out these capitalists," he said.