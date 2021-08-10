Top
Errabelli Dayakar Rao directs officials to distribute Aasara pension in 3 days

Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Highlights

  • He directed to accord promotion to all the eligible engineers in the engineering wing
  • He also ordered to fill up vacancies from village level to district level

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to distribute Aasara pension in three days. This comes after the state government orders reducing the eligibility for Aasara pension from 65 years to 57 years.

Dayakar Rao convened a meeting with the officials and discuss the measures to be taken to avail Aasara pensions in the view of age reduction. He directed them to identify the beneficiaries in a transparent manner and extend the pensions to all the beneficiaries within three days.

Besides, he ordered the officials to speed up the promotion of employees in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department and fill the vacancies. Further, he directed to accord promotion to all the eligible engineers in the engineering wing.

He also asked the officials to inspect roads which were damaged due to the heavy rains recently and submit a report to ensure the road damages do not recur.

