Errabelli leads BRS protests against Telangana Talli statue

Warangal: Opposing the installation of the redesigned Telangana Thalli statue by the Congress Government, BRS cadre led by the former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao staged protests at Sitarampuram under Devaruppula mandal, and Dardapally under Palakurthi mandal in Jangaon district on Tuesday.

Errabelli criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for changing the image of Telangana Thalli. “Bathukamma has been removed from the Telangana Thalli statue and replaced with the Congress’ election symbol – ‘hand’. It’s nothing but disrespecting the culture and traditions of the region,” he said. Revanth Reddy who became CM by making false promises needs to change, and focus on the problems faced by the people, Errabelli said.

Revanth never participated in the Telangana Movement, Errabelli said, daring him to show if he has any evidence of actively participating in the agitation.

Referring to the Congress’ election manifesto, Errabelli questioned Revanth why he had failed to implement them. Congress promised Rs 15,000 towards Rythu Bharosa, Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers, Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women, one tola gold and 1 lakh under Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, but they remain unfulfilled, Errabelli said.

Speaking to media persons at Parvathagiri, Errabelli said that the government failed to fulfill its crop loan waiver promise. He appealed to the people to teach a lesson to the Congress Government which betrayed them. “It’s ridiculous to celebrate one-year Praja Palana as the Congress Government had done nothing to the people,” Errabelli said. He assured the farmers of supporting them until the government clears their crop loan waiver.