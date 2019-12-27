Erstwhile Khammam leads in oil palm, chillies cultivation

Khammam: The erstwhile Khammam district, which already made its mark in the fields of politics and industries, is turning itself into a horticulture hub. With the cultivation of horticulture crops in over two lakh acres in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, the erstwhile district is setting examples for other districts in the State.



According to Agriculture department officials, 94,796 acres in Khammam and 90,000 acres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem is under cultivation of horticulture crops.

While chillies are grown in about 50,536 acres in Khammam, oil palm cultivation is being done in 35,000 acres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, which is highest in the State where the total land cultivation of oil palm is 40,000 acres. Further, to benefit the oil palm growers, the government has set up two oil palm factories in the district.





Aswaraopet and Dhammapet mandals have been cultivating the horticulture crops for the last many years. With the soil being fertile, the farmers in these two mandals have been taking up the cultivation of oil palm, coconut, banana, carrot, dragon fruits and other fruit crops for the last many years, earning the area the moniker of 'Telangana Konaseema'.

With many farmers carrying out the oil palm cultivation, the government has set up an agricultural college and a seed research centre at Aswaraopet. From time to time, the scientists at the agriculture office are developing new seed varieties and helping the farmers reap huge benefits. The farmers are also practising the best agriculture practices and had even won national and international awards in cultivation of oil palm. Recently, nearly 300 farmers from Chennur constituency of Adilabad visited the oil palm fields and interacted with the farmers besides learning the cultivation methods.

K Jayaraj, official of Horticultural department, Gadwal district, who visited the mandals recently, stated that the farmers in the region were lucky to have the soil that suits the cultivation of oil palm that requires less water and brings in huge dividends. Another official from Kalwakurthy, P Imran, said it was the first he had seen the cultivation of horticulture crops on such a large scale. "This place is a great learning centre for agriculture students and scientists," he added.

"The soil here is fertile and the farmers who have been cultivating the oil palm have not incurred loses so far. Further, the government is also providing good support price for the produce. Nearly 300 nurseries are being maintained by the farmers. Visiting this place is like visiting Kadiyam village of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh that is famous for growing and maintaining nurseries," said P Narsimha Rao, a farmer.





Speaking to The Hans India, Bhadradri- Kothagudem District Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna said over 80 percent oil palm farming is being done in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals and the students and farmers from other areas regularly visit the mandals to learn about the methods of cultivation of oil palm.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Khammam district K Venkateswarlu, speaking to The Hans India, informed that chillies are cultivated in 55,536 acres in the district and the produce is heavily transported to other districts and States. The chillies are mainly grown in the mandals of Ragunathapalem, Kamepelly, Enkoor, Tallada, Konijerla, Singareni, Kalluru and Mudigonda. Meanwhile, the mangoes are also cultivated in about 13,300 hectares in the district.