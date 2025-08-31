Essential kits distributed to flood victims

Nizamabad: A total of 500 essential kits were distributed to the people affected by floods here on Saturday. The distribution was done under the auspices of Arvind Dharmapuri Foundation in which BJP District President Dinesh Kulachari garu, Mandal Presidents, and party workers provided the kits.

People expressed their heartfelt gratitude to MP Arvind Dharmapuri for standing by them during such difficult times.