Essentials distributed to 800 families in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

During the tough period of national-wide lockdown, the volunteer organizations and others have come forward by giving a helping hand by providing essentials to the poor and needy.

In this context, the essential items and vegetables were distributed at Juluru and Alinagar villages under Bhoodan Pochampally mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

During the programme, Bhuvanagiri MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy has distributed vegetables and other ration items to nearly 800 families. Speaking on the occasion, MLA said to follow social distancing and take precautionary measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

MPP M Prabhakar Reddy, TRS mandal party president Patti Sudhakar Reddy, Juluru Single window chairman Andela Lingam Yadav, Juluru Sarpanch Renuka Narsing Rao and others participated in the event.