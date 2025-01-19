Eureka! Hyd-based NMRI dishes out eco-friendly portable slaughterhouse

Hyderabad: The scientists of National Meat Research Institute (NMRI) in Chengicherla have come up with Portable SlaughterHouse (PSH), particularly for chicken. The multi-purpose utility made with food grade steel is equipped not only with a scientific way of butchering and dressing, but also is environmentally friendly.

The Institute under the aegis of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has in recent days developed various equipment which adhere to the norms of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Animal Welfare Board and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to scientists of NMRI, the Institute has designed and developed PSH which is free of air pollution. It can be tested by measuring the levels of Particulate Matter – 10, Particulate Matter – 1.0 and Carbon Monoxide (CO). The measuring instruments are part of Portable SlaughterHouses. Portable slaughterhouses do not release bad smells which can be tested by measuring the levels of Formaldehyde gas and Total Volatile Organic compounds.

Dr C Ramakrishna, principal scientist at Institute who has several patents under his belt, argues that the way chicken centres almost everywhere have failed to follow the prescribed norms, which risks potential health hazards amongst the people who consume the meat. “We have developed UltraViolet (UV) light filtration technique to treat water, where water is passed through a specially designed UV chamber. While the usage of water sprayers minimises to a great extent water wastage. If you clean the chicken with this treated water, it removes bacteria, virus, parasites and all other contaminants. In contrast the water being used in chicken centres is mostly contaminated, even in case of single use,” reasoned Ramakrishna.

Another key factor in butchering the scientist advocates is the procedure of ‘electric stunning’, which he says minimises the pain and suffering during the killing of the bird. “The mechanism of stunning with low voltage power helps the bird become unconscious. The killing of birds during unconscious state reduces suffering and moreover we have made the butchering containers which ensures the live birds will not be able to see other birds getting killed.

This adheres to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” he explains, as his assistant slaughters the birds following stunning.

About the disposal of solid waste, Ramakrishna showed how inedible oil can be extracted through burning in a specially made container. “By burning the waste oil can be extracted which can be used as poultry feed or feed for any other animal. This is protein rich and has nutritional value,” he says, as the waste burned down to charcoal.

As per the FSSAI, it is mandatory for all the butchers to receive training on correct practices of slaughter and dressing of meat. “We are glad to arrange awareness and training programmes on hygienic slaughter and dressing of meat animals to interested butchers or individuals,” informed the scientist