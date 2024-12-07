European Union Film Festival Begins in Hyderabad

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF), organized by the Hyderabad Film Club, began on Friday evening. The ten-day festival is being held at Prasad Labs Preview Theatre in Hyderabad and will continue until December 15. The event features 24 award-winning films from 24 European countries.

The festival opened with the screening of the French film Jim’s Story. Representatives from the film industry and other notable fields attended the inauguration.

Hyderabad Film Club President K.V. Rao stated that the club was established 50 years ago to bring national and international films to Hyderabad. He acknowledged the support of Sri Sarathi Studios in sustaining the club and noted that this is the third venue for the 29th EUFF after New Delhi and Kolkata.

Prakash Reddy, Secretary of the Hyderabad Film Club, described the organization as one of India’s recognized private film societies and said its past festivals have been well-received by audiences.

Producer C. Kalyan emphasized the need for collaboration between the film industry and the government to ensure regular organization of such festivals. He added that efforts are being made to gain government support through the Film Chamber and Producers Council. He also mentioned that the biennial Children’s Film Festival, held in Hyderabad, will resume, with approval from the central government.

Music director M.M. Srilekha highlighted that 12 of the films being screened at this year’s festival were directed by women filmmakers.

Other participants, including Telugu Film Directors Association President Veerashankar, senior director Relangi Narasimha Rao, and international guests, spoke about the role of film festivals in providing exposure to different cultures. They noted that government support is necessary for such initiatives.

The festival will continue until December 15, featuring scheduled screenings of films from various European countries.